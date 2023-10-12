2025 Kia EV5 First Look: New EV Has Curb Appeal, But America May Miss Out

Right on the heels of the fab new EV9 three-row SUV, Kia is launching another new electric SUV, the EV5. Kia first showed us the EV5 back in August, but didn't release many details at the time. Now, following the company's EV Day event in South Korea this week, we have much more in the way of specifics, but with one big caveat: No one will confirm if it's going to be sold in the U.S.

During the EV Day presentation outside of Seoul, when asked if the EV5 would be headed Stateside, Kia CEO Ho Sung Song said yes, with a representative from the company's product planning division saying we'd be getting it in 2025. This was apparently a mistake, though, according to sources within the company who claim the EV5 will not in fact be heading to the U.S. Kia issued a formal statement saying the EV5 will be sold in North America, but those same sources claim that means it's going to Canada, not the U.S. Who's right? Who knows? We sure hope it'll be sold in our market, though.