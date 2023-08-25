2025 Kia EV5 Electric SUV Revealed: What You Need To Know

Kia's marketing material about its Opposites United design philosophy is full of design buzzwords that can leave you more confused after reading it. Essentially, this philosophy aims to harmonize nature with man-made elements to emphasize how the zero-emission EV benefits the planet. This is done through the vehicle's solid lines, wide shoulder lines, and significant fenders.

The front exterior of the vehicle has a Tiger Face design that features the three-dimensional signature Star Map LED daytime running lights introduced by the 2024 EV9. The EV5 will come in nine glossy colors: Starry Night Black, Magma Red, Iceberg Green, Tide Blue, Snow White Pearl, Clear White, Ivory Silver, Frost Blue, and Shale Grey. There is also one matte color: Ivory Silver.

Kia claims that research shows that millennials consider the interior of their EV SUV "as an additional 'room' to live their life in." So, the EV5 is modeled as a home lounge through some nifty features. For example, the interior offers mood lighting at ten levels of brightness that can display 64 color options, including 10 shades picked out by Kia. In a further push for creating a living room feel, customers can choose from five colors and patterns for their seats.

But don't go customizing yet, as Kia has still not announced a release date for the West. The EV5 is expected to launch in China in the latter half of 2023, with more details expected at the Kia EV Day in October.