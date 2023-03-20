Kia Reveals Futuristic EV5 Electric SUV Concept With Striking Design

The vehicles from each decade have their own styles. The 50s had a thing for fins, the 60s was the decade of the roadster, the 70s gave rise to the muscle car, the 80s carried on the flat front, we don't talk about the 90s, and the 2000s were all round and aerodynamic. Now, we're looking at the future — and most EVs look like the sort of thing you'd expect to see in a sci-fi movie. Kia seems to be continuing this trend with its EV5 concept.

Kia

The pictures show a vehicle with the relative size of an SUV, but with the rounded edges and odd stealth-plane-like angles that have become common with a lot of EV bodywork. At the front of all of this is what Kia terms the "Digital Tiger Face" which the Korean company claims pays a "subtle homage to the famous Kia Tiger Nose grille."

In terms of styling, it's pretty comparable to the recently unveiled EV9, which is essentially the EV5's "big brother." Digital lighting guides the eye down the side of the vehicle and a long, joined, and curving taillight gives the SUV's rear a futuristic look. All of this sits sandwiched between a set of 21" wheels, and a roof spoiler. It is very likely we're going to see production cars similar to this on the road over the next new years. But remember, it's a concept car, so if you find one of its features exciting, don't hold your breath on it becoming a reality.