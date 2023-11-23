Lenovo Legion Go Review: The Swiss Army Knife Of Handheld Gaming PCs

The Lenovo Legion Go is the latest — and possibly the most innovative — handheld gaming device to follow in the footsteps of the Steam Deck, the success of which opened the floodgates for portable PC game consoles. Most follow a fairly similar pattern in terms of design, but the Legion Go shakes things up with detachable controllers — among other hidden features.

At its core, it promises to be more powerful than other handheld game consoles, paired with an expansive, high-resolution display and the versatility of Windows 11. On paper, the Legion Go has what it takes to steal the crown from Valve and its other competitors, but as a first-generation product that's trying for the Swiss Army Knife approach, we really have to go hands-on to find out if it lives up to the hype.

