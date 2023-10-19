Lenovo Legion 9i Review: Can A Gaming Laptop This Expensive Ever Be Worth Its Price?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the ultimate gaming experience, it's typical to look towards desktop towers, but the Lenovo Legion 9i looks to steal the crown from the desk-bound behemoths. Within its water-cooled heart lurks components that should by no right fit within its svelte exterior, and its spec sheet reads like the wishlist of video game enthusiasts everywhere. This carbon-fiber desktop-replacement hides within it a unique water cooling system which, in theory, removes the limitations that have so hobbled this class of gaming laptops.

The Legion 9i doesn't hold anything back when it comes to packing in the latest and greatest components. There are only a few potential upgrades you can choose when buying it, for the simple reason that there's not much you could do to make it better than the base model. Is the Lenovo Legion 9i really the ideal gaming laptop it looks to be on paper?

Lenovo provided a Legion 9i for the purposes of this review.