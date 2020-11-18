Assassin’s Creed Valhalla might be the best yet, breaking huge records

Last week, Ubisoft indicated that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was off to a strong start by announcing that it had double the launch day sales of 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and today, Ubisoft is back with more some stats. This time, we’re looking at launch week as a whole, with Ubisoft saying that early sales for Valhalla are “strong.”

While Ubisoft didn’t give us any specific sales numbers, it did say that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has officially sold more units in its first week than any other Assassin’s Creed title that came before it. That’s pretty impressive when you consider that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the 12th game in the mainline Assassin’s Creed series, which is home to a ton of spinoffs as well.

In addition to having the best launch-week sales for the Assassin’s Creed franchise, Ubisoft has also confirmed that Valhalla is now its top-selling PC launch ever, an achievement that was “driven by all-time record Ubisoft Store sales performance.” That bit about the Ubisoft Store is important, because unlike its predecessors such as Odyssey and Origins, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla isn’t available through Steam on PC.

It certainly seems like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla would miss out on a significant portion of the PC player base by not launching on Steam, so the fact that it’s become the best-selling Ubisoft PC game is no small feat indeed. When you also consider that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the few launch titles available for the Xbox Series X/S and the PlayStation 5, it seems that the game was positioned for success in at least some regards.

For reference, I believe the largest launch in the series was Assassin's Creed 3, which sold over 3.5 million units in its first week. The hype around AC3 was huge so it's a positive sign that Valhalla was able to exceed this.https://t.co/vLgW22QtHn — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) November 17, 2020

Over on Twitter, Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad says that we have to go all the way back to Assassin’s Creed 3 for the previous biggest launch in AC history. As Assassin’s Creed 3 had 3.5 million launch week sales, it seems safe to assume that Valhalla has already eclipsed that amount. We’ll see if Valhalla can keep up this momentum, but at the moment, the folks over at Ubisoft are undoubtedly pleased with how the game is performing so far.