Cyberpunk 2077 is finally where it should’ve been on day one, CD Projekt promises

2021 has been something of a year of rebuilding for Cyberpunk 2077. After the game launched to considerable controversy last year, developer CD Projekt Red committed to fixing the game’s numerous issues throughout 2021. Those efforts were kickstarted by two large patches at the beginning of the year, with smaller, more focused patches following afterward. Now, it seems that Cyberpunk 2077 has gotten to the point where its developers are happy with its stability and performance.

Speaking to Polish site TVN24 (as translated by IGN), CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński talked about the state of the game and what the studio is looking to tackle next. “We have already reached a satisfactory level [of stability],” Kiciński said. “We have also worked on the overall performance, and we are quite satisfied with that. Of course, we have also fixed bugs and glitches, and we will continue to do so. Over time, we will be introducing fixes to the general systems that players [have pointed out as needing improvement].”

While the state of the game is ultimately up to those who own it and are playing it regularly, Cyberpunk 2077 has improved enough since launching for Sony to allow it back on the PlayStation Store. Shortly after Cyberpunk 2077 launched, Sony pulled the game from the PlayStation Store, presumably as it faced a deluge of refund requests. Just last week, the game reappeared on the PS Store, but with an accompanying warning from Sony.

“IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game,” the warning says. “Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.” The big question is whether or not Cyberpunk 2077 will ever get to a significantly improved state on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles or if players are better off simply skipping those platforms and waiting to play on Xbox Series X or PS5.

For its part, CD Projekt Red’s 2021 roadmap shows that it plans to continue shipping out bug fixes and improvements throughout the rest of the year. Since CD Projekt considers stability and performance to be in a good spot, we can probably expect those incoming fixes to focus on in-game mechanics and systems. We’ll keep an eye out for the next Cyberpunk 2077 patch, and we’ll let you know when it lands.