Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, but with a huge PS4 warning

Today is a big day for Cyberpunk 2077, as the game is returning to the PlayStation Store after a long absence. Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after it was released, and it’s been absent from the storefront for about 6 months. While the game is making a grand comeback today, it’s accompanied by a warning for those who own a PlayStation 4.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is now available at PlayStation Store. Work on the PS4 version continues, with fixes and updates to be released throughout the year,” PlayStation said in a tweet today. “For the best experience on PlayStation, playing on PS4 Pro or PS5 consoles is recommended.”

Indeed, a similar warning shows on the PlayStation Store listing for Cyberpunk 2077. “IMPORTANT NOTICE: Users continue to experience performance issues with this game,” the warning reads. “Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.”

Cyberpunk 2077‘s problems on last-gen consoles have been well-documented by this point. While the game didn’t run well on any platform outside of top-end PCs and Stadia at launch, it ran particularly poorly on base PS4 and Xbox One models. CD Projekt Red fixed a slate of issues with two big patches at the beginning of the year and plans to keep pushing fixes out the door throughout the remainder of 2021.

The big question is whether or not the game will get to a significantly better state on PS4 and Xbox One after those patches and fixes have been implemented. We’ll see what happens from here, but for now, it’s probably best that you hold off on purchasing Cyberpunk 2077 unless you’re playing on a PS4 Pro or a PlayStation 5.