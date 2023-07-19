Lenovo Slim Pro 9i 16 (2023) Review: Powerful Laptop With A Superlative Screen

When buying a new laptop, there's a tendency to focus on the CPU, GPU, and RAM, but with the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i 16 (2023) it's the display that is the star of the show. There aren't a lot of computers currently featuring Mini LED screens, and as a result, the Slim Pro 9i stands out from the crowd. It helps that, on paper at least, it also has all the top-end specs you want in a modern desktop computer, despite its relatively slim and compact form factor. The Slim Pro 9i appears to offer a more svelte alternative to the often angular and alarmingly colored gaming-focused laptops.

Beyond mere performance, a laptop such as this needs to be the whole package, with a keyboard, screen, trackpad, and ports to keep up with power users who need a solid all-around experience on the go. The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i 16 (2023) purports to deliver all that and more.

