Metro Exodus arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Another game from the previous generation is getting an Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 upgrade today, and that game is Metro Exodus from 4A Games and Deep Silver. The companies say that the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of Metro Exodus will offer 4K visuals at 60 frames per second along with ray-traced lighting. It’s offered as a free upgrade to those who own the game on last-gen consoles, but if this is your first foray into Metro Exodus, 4A and Deep Silver are also launching a new Complete Edition on current-gen consoles.

The Metro Exodus Complete Edition is available on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and surprisingly even Xbox One, though there’s no indication of a PlayStation 4 version. As the name suggests, the Metro Exodus Complete Edition comes with the base game and its two expansions: Sam’s Story and The Two Colonies.

As for what’s changing in the next-gen version of Metro Exodus, the developers have put together the handy table you see below. It even compares the Xbox Series X and PS5 version features to the PC Enhanced Edition that shipped out last month, and it seems that the only things the current-gen console versions are lacking are advanced ray-traced reflections and support for DLSS 2.0 (which makes sense). 4A Games has also put together a lengthy technical analysis of the Xbox Series X and PS5 versions that goes into great detail about the changes that were made.

So, you can upgrade between versions if you’re jumping generations, but can you transfer saves? Unfortunately, you only can on Xbox, and even then, you’re limited in what you can move over. Xbox players can move chapter saves, including all of the items collected up to that point – between Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but not mid-chapter saves. PlayStation players, sadly, can’t move any saves over and will need to start fresh on PlayStation 5.

There are certainly some caveats to consider before you make the jump between platforms, but the next-gen upgrade for Metro Exodus does nonetheless look pretty impressive. It’s available today, so if you’re a Metro fan with either an Xbox Series X or a PS5, be sure to check it out.