11 Windows 11 Features That Will Change How You Use Your PC

Windows 11 might just be the most innovative operating system released by Microsoft in recent years. While Microsoft has always strived to be user-friendly and efficient, Windows 11 has taken the platform to new heights with incredible features that prioritize productivity and an overall better viewing experience. From new ways to navigate through apps, to built-in programs that remove the need for third-party software, the operating system continues to improve with each update.

Below, we'll look at 11 Windows 11 features that will change how you use your PC. Some are returning features from Windows 10 that have been revised, while others are original and are still being developed. So, whether you are a working professional, gamer, or casual user, you're bound to learn something new that will streamline and refine your everyday tasks.

It's important to note here that the features and step-by-step instructions provided are based on the latest Windows 11 22H2 version. Therefore, potential changes may apply in future updates. With that said, as the platform continues to stabilize, these features can only get better with time.