How To Set Up Android Notifications On Your PC

Getting Android notifications on your PC involves installing the "Your Phone" app on both the computer and the mobile device you want to link with it. In most cases, you'll need to head to the Google Play Store, download, and install the app on your Android phone; however, certain models come with this feature already installed under the name "Link to Windows," including the Surface Duo and select Samsung Galaxy handsets.

You can easily determine whether your device has the feature preinstalled by opening its web browser and navigating to "www.aka.ms/yourphone." The browser will show a prompt that asks if you want to "open in another app." Tap "OK" to confirm. If you're taken directly to a "Link to Windows" menu within your device's Settings app, that means it is preinstalled. If your device doesn't have "Link to Windows," you'll be redirected to download the "Your Phone" app.

SlashGear

"Your Phone" must also be installed on your PC; it can be found by opening the Microsoft Store app in Windows, typing "Your Phone" into the search field, and then tapping "Get" to install the software. Once the installation is finished, there's one more step to get your PC ready: type "www.aka.ms/addcomputer" into your PC's browser and, once the website loads, click "OK" on the prompt asking whether you want to open the "Your Phone" app.

The "Your Phone" app will appear on your PC and either ask you to sign in to your Microsoft account or, if you're already logged in, to verify which account you want to use for the link. Depending on which of these options you see, you'll either need to enter your Microsoft account login credentials or click on your Microsoft account from the list presented. Once you do this, the "Your Phone" app on PC will refresh and display a long PIN; this step means you're ready to pair the computer and Android device.

SlashGear

Follow these steps to link the two:

1. Open "Your Phone" on the Android device. In the prompt that appears, you'll see a text field that says "Input the code shown on PC." Type in the PIN presented on the PC.

SlashGear

4. Wait while the app pairs the two devices.

5. When the app refreshes, you'll see a new screen that says, "Check your computer," as well as a button that says, "Done." Tap that button to close the app.

6. Check "Your Phone" on the PC. The software should show a prompt that says, "You're all set!" and a button that says "Continue." Click the button to open the "Your Phone" app.

The two devices are now paired. You can access your phone's text messages, photos and videos, app, and more by clicking the "hamburger" icon (the three stacked lines) in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.