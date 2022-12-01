The 10 Coolest PC Monitors You Can Buy Today

Many assemble their home workstation on a budget. They may have a better display at the office, and a cheap monitor for those stay-at-home days should do just fine. Inexpensive monitors tend to cut corners and deliver sub-par experiences. But that's not the case with the BenQ GW270. At just $140, the GW270 streamlines productivity while providing comfort and style to match.

As a workstation monitor, the BenQ GW2780 has a full 1080p IPS panel and includes built-in speakers. The great part about this IPS panel is the 178° horizontal and vertical viewing angles, so you can tilt the screen to your liking while maintaining incredible visibility. The GW2780 also sports an ultra-slim bezel design with a cable management system that hides clutter for a clean appearance. With HDMI, VGA, and DP ports, you'll be up and running in no time with connectivity options for all platforms.

BenQ has also thrown in a few high-end features found on their premium models. The Proprietary Eye-Care Tech includes a Brightness Intelligence setting that detects light levels and adjusts the color and temperature of the screen to match your surroundings. The Low Blue Light Technology also filters out blue-violet radiation which can potentially eliminate irritation and reduce fatigue during long periods of work. Therefore, to protect your eyes on a budget, the GW2780 is the way to go.