Samsung Odyssey Ark Hands-On: So Absurd, It's Awesome

Samsung brought its recently unveiled Odyssey Ark PC monitor to IFA 2022 and shocked onlookers aplenty. It's one thing to read about this giant display — experiencing it firsthand is something entirely different. This is a display that is so gigantic, it has its own solar-powered remote control pad. It's like a standard remote control for a television, but it also allows the viewer to physically adjust the angle of the display — a move that can also be automated.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

While you'll most likely be using this monitor in standard landscape mode as a single massive screen, you can also initiate "cockpit mode." This is Samsung's term for portrait mode, but it's different enough from a standard portrait mode that it might need its own term, as Samsung suggests. The real challenges that'll come with this device have little to do with functionality. Instead we'll likely be challenged in finding reasons to have such a massive screen and in figuring out where we're going to find the cash to purchase this notably priced piece of hardware.