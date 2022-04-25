Asus' New Portable Monitor With Pen Support Is Made For Creators

Many people still argue about whether multiple monitors actually increase productivity or simply provide more distractions. There is, however, little debate when that second display turns out to be a touch screen that you can use as an additional input device. That's the kind of thinking Asus seems to have embraced with its newly introduced portable monitor made for creative professionals. The catch, however, is that this model isn't your run-of-the-mill second display that happens to have touch sensitivity; it instead sports a rather odd but novel tool that functions as the equivalent of a digital palette, complete with a physical dial.

Fans of Asus laptops may find the new ProArt Display PA147CDV oddly familiar (via PRNewswire). It's almost as if the PC maker ripped out a similarly short but wide display from its ZenBook Pro Duo laptops and propped it up on its own stand. Oddly enough, the ProArt Display is on the losing side as it includes a similar 14-inch screen, but one that has a lower 1920x550 resolution.

The purpose, however, is totally the same. The Asus ProArt Display PA147CDV offers creatives a second touch-enabled monitor that can be used to display side content or, as the case may be, additional controls for certain apps. It could be placed at the side of your laptop, even in a vertical orientation, to show references while you work on the larger monitor, but where it really shines is when it's used for creating content.