How To Use An iPad As An Extra Monitor

Apple's Sidecar feature doesn't work with Windows, but you can still use the iPad as an extra screen with Luna Display. Astropad, the company behind the product, announced the feature in late 2021 with Luna Display 5.0, making it possible to combine these two devices despite their very different operating systems. The downside of using a third-party system like this is the cost — Luna Display, for example, requires its customers to buy a small dongle available with HDMI and USB-C connector options. The device is priced at $134.99 and is necessary to make the iPad function as an extra monitor for a PC.

More than one option is available, and the best solution is the system that meets your specific needs. Duet Display is an alternative to Luna that likewise supports PC-to-iPad second-screen functionality, promising 60 fps and no lag. Duet's biggest feature is that it can be used without dongles, though you do have to purchase the software. The cheapest version of Duet is $14.99, though it only covers personal use, wired connections, and basic touch controls. Users who want more features, including better controls, will need to pay $24.99 per year for the "Duet Air" option.

Some cheaper alternatives are available that may include key features certain users need, including Splashtop Wired XDisplay, which supports both the iPad and Android tablets, as well as older versions of both Windows and macOS. It's important to keep in mind, however, that not every product is guaranteed to run as smoothly as Apple's Sidecar and while some options may be inexpensive, it's also possible the low price tag comes with similarly low performance.

The exact method for extending your PC's screen to an iPad will depend on which product you choose. However, they all tend to work in a similar fashion, requiring the customer to download and install the main application on their computer, as well as a companion app on their iPad. Some systems like Luna also require a dongle to be connected, while others may simply work with a USB cable that connects the iPad to the PC.