LG's Bizarre Ergo DualUp Multitasking Monitor Is Finally Available

When people talk about getting bigger monitors to improve their productivity, they probably mean a 24-inch ultra-wide screen that may be curved. Having more screen space, even when it comes in the form of a dual-monitor setup, is one of the ways some have been able to boost their productivity. Of course, none of that precludes what shape the monitor should come in, and it just so happens that everyone has been following "industry standards." Thinking outside the box, LG revealed a screen last year that almost seems designed for Instagram, but actually makes more sense than its widescreen counterparts the more you think about it. Best of all, you can now buy it, too, several months after it was announced.

Some consumers may be too young to remember, but the very first computer monitors were shaped like boxes. Not only did the technologies of those early days require a lot of room for bulky CRT hardware, but computers were also intended more for work than entertainment. The displays we have today, in contrast, are designed specifically around the aspect ratios of videos, which means they're always wider than they are tall. Some even go to extremes with a 21:9 aspect ratio.

But when you think about it, a lot of the other things we do on a computer require more vertical space than horizontal; documents and web pages flow vertically, for example. While larger monitors allow us to put more windows on display at the same time, the amount of content they're able to display is often still the same and is limited by the top and bottom of the screen. In that light, LG's latest ergonomic monitor tries to reclaim vertical space by giving a nod to computers' early days.