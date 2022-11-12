6 Easy Tricks To Fix Low FPS On Windows 11

The virtualization and security in Windows 11 promise smoother, more integrated virtual machine support. But users have reported that the features can interfere with gaming, creating performance issues (via Microsoft). The gameplay stutters and the frame rate drops unexpectedly, often following an update. The FPS only dips momentarily; it is not consistently low. Nevertheless, it can take away from the gaming experience.

Microsoft officially suggests disabling the virtualization features to improve FPS in games. Turning off security settings is always risky, so we recommend re-enabling them after your gaming sessions. The Game Bar feature in Windows 11 is designed to retroactively record gameplay like a cable DVR (via Microsoft), but it utilizes additional system resources to use, and it has been found to impact frame rates in games.

Outdated or malfunctioning drivers (especially when upgrading from Windows 10) can also cause unsteady FPS. We'll lay out different ways you can clean up the previous drivers for a fresh installation. Strangely enough, a high mouse polling — the rate at which your mouse refreshes its sensors — is also known to cause stutter and low FPS in Windows 11. We'll outline easy tricks to resolve these known issues here.