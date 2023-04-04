How To Delete Apps And Programs On Windows 11

Having tons of apps and programs on your Windows computer is all fun and games until you realize you're running low on storage and have no more space for your documents and videos. Instead of going through your personal files and deleting them, you can just uninstall some of your apps and programs, especially if you no longer use or need them. Some apps (especially games) take up a lot of storage, so deleting them is one of the fastest ways to free up some storage space.

There are several different ways to delete apps on Windows 11. You can always use a third-party uninstaller app, but if you don't want to set one up, there are also two built-in uninstallers on Windows: the Settings app and the Control Panel. We'll guide you through the step-by-step process of using each one to delete your apps and programs on Windows 11.