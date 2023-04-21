How To Open Task Manager On Windows 11

There are multiple different methods you can use to open the Task Manager, but the first and simplest is to merely right-click on the Start button at the bottom of your screen to bring up an options menu and select the Task Manager. It's worth noting that, in previous Windows versions, you could do this by clicking anywhere on the Task Bar, but in Windows 11, you do need to specifically right-click on the Start button. If you can't right-click for whatever reason, then just click the Search button next to the Start button and type "Task Manager" into the Search bar. Windows will automatically find the Task Manager app, which you can open from the search results.

If you'd prefer to use keyboard shortcuts, you can press and hold the CTRL, Shift, and ESC keys on your keyboard, in that order, to immediately open the Task Manager. Alternatively, press and hold the CTRL, ALT, and DEL keys to open the Windows Security Options menu, from which you can lock your account, switch users, sign out of your account, and launch the Task Manager.

If the Security menu won't work for whatever reason, you can force Windows to open the Task Manager with the Run app:

1. Press and hold the Windows key on your keyboard followed by the R key to open Run.

2. Type the word "taskmgr" into the prompt.

3. Click the OK button to launch the Task Manager.

Users can also open the Task Manager by entering "taskmgr" in the Command Prompt, but the other methods described here are faster and easier, so the Command Prompt should really only be used as a last report option.