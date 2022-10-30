This Hidden Windows 11 Trick Will Help You Clean Up A Busy Desktop

With Windows 11, Microsoft promises to have refocused the operating system for improved productivity. The UI and user experience — the design elements, sounds, layouts, and interactions — are intentionally simplified. This keeps Windows 11 organized and free of clutter, but the intention is nowhere more apparent than in the new multitasking features.

Windows 11 introduced Snap Layouts and Snap Groups that let you easily organize your windows. Tiling gets better use from your screen real estate, all while keeping your desktop tidy (via Microsoft). Despite the Snap features, however, multitasking with many windows in the background can eventually get chaotic, so Microsoft has included a nifty little gesture in Windows 11 to recapture your focus when that happens. With the flick of your mouse, you can hide all background windows from your desktop.

The gesture is called the title bar window shake. When many apps and Windows are open in the background cluttering your desktop, grab the title bar of the window you want to keep active and shake it sideways. The shake frees up a busy desktop, leaving only one window of your choice active. If you're unfamiliar, the title bar refers to the ribbon on top of every window with the minimize, maximize, and close buttons. Windows 10 has the feature enabled by default, but you'll need to find and toggle it on in Windows 11.