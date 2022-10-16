This Hidden Windows 11 Setting Lets You Customize Touchpad Gestures To Your Style

Multi-finger gestures work with tapping or swiping using three or four fingers (via Microsoft). Windows 10 introduced three-finger touchpad gestures, but Windows 11 lets you map different shortcuts to the three-finger taps and swipes. The same goes for the four-finger tap and swipes. You can also program these gestures to emulate custom keystrokes.

To get started with multi-touch gestures, click the caret button next to "Configure three-finger gestures." You'll find two submenus here called "swipes" and "tap." You can pick from four swipe presets and five tap presets. "Switch apps and show desktops" is enabled by default; it lets you swipe left or right to switch between apps. You can slide up to pull up the shiny new multitasking view feature (it now has snap-assist for floating windows), and sliding down lands you on the desktop.

If your workflow involves a lot of back and forth between virtual desktops, try the "Switch desktops and show desktop" option. Instead of switching between apps, swiping left and right with three fingers on the trackpad will switch between different desktops you have created. And if you have to adjust the volume often but your keyboard doesn't have dedicated shortcut keys, select "Change audio and volume." Swipe up and down with three fingers to change the volume, or swipe sideways to skip songs in the queue. Selecting "Nothing" disables swiping gestures. You can configure four-finger gestures just the same, but they'll be mapped to other presets.