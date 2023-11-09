There's A New Steam Deck OLED Coming: Here's Why You'll Want To Upgrade

Valve has announced a new OLED model of its Steam Deck portable gaming machine that will be available on November 16. The new model comes not only with a bigger and brighter 7.4-inch 1,280 x 800 HDR OLED screen but also some new internals, including a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E radio for significantly faster download and streaming speeds than the prior model. Additionally, battery life has been improved, and capacity has been bumped to 50 watt-hours. According to technical specifications, battery life is around three to 12 hours of playtime compared to the LCD-screen model's two to eight hours of runtime.

A new screen, battery, and Wi-Fi aren't the only changes under the Steam Deck's hood. The processor itself has been worked over and will reportedly handle thermals better than the previous generation. Valve also touts that Steam Deck's hardware is now easier to disassemble and upgrade by reducing the number of screw types used.