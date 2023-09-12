Western Digital's Tiny New SSDs Are The Perfect Upgrade For Steam Deck Owners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Handheld gaming consoles are experiencing a fantastic resurgence in 2023, so it was only natural that peripheral makers would pounce on the opportunity. The latest name to enter the segment is Western Digital, which has just introduced a new small form factor SSD tailor-made for the likes of Valve's Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally.

The WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD comes in the M.2 2230 format which is ideal for gaming handhelds due to its small size, but it is also available in a handful of laptops such as Microsoft's Surface tablets. And just in case you're wondering, you can also pop it inside compatible laptops offered by the likes of Microsoft and Dell.

Western Digital is offering its gaming-centric storage drive in three sizes: 500 GB, 1 TB, and 2 TB. It serves the proprietary nCache 4.0 tech, support for Microsoft DirectStorage API to enhance gaming performance, and the all-important PCIe Gen 4.0 data transfer standard. The company is also offering a warranty worth five years with its latest WD Black SN770 NVMe SSD.