Here's What Happens When A Device's Battery Erupts In Flames On A Plane

Planes have a number of fire-safety measures on board, and some of those options are available should a battery-related blaze break out. The first line of defence is the humble fire extinguisher. There are multiple extinguishers on each plane, and the crew is trained to use them effectively. If the fire is caught quickly enough, they may be all that is needed. Planes are also designed to be fairly fireproof, so while a fire may start it will have a hard time catching and spreading throughout the aircraft. In extreme circumstances on freighter aircraft, the pilot can depressurize the plane — which should starve the fire of air and slow its progress.

Lithium battery fires are particularly hard to deal with, as they can be self-contained. The fire's fuel and oxygen source both exist in the cell itself, so you can't put them out traditionally. Instead, the best method is to attempt to cool the battery cells that have yet to ignite and allow those that have to burn themselves out. Special burn bags exist, which contain the burning devices, while also acting to cool the batteries.

As an airline pilot explains in the above video, a lithium battery fire will usually result in the aircraft being diverted to the nearest airport. It will then land as soon as it possibly can so the battery in question can be removed from the plane. Pilots and flight attendants prepare for possible fires as part of their training sessions. As procedures are repeatedly drilled, the crew on board should know exactly what to do in the event of an emergency and take action before the problem can spiral out of control.