Which Engine Models Are Used In Peterbilt Trucks & Who Makes Them?

The global economy depends heavily on tractor-trailers to deliver goods around the world, and Peterbilt has been a big player in the hauling industry since it was founded by T.A. Peterman in 1939. Peterman died in 1944, and the company was purchased by the Pacific Car and Foundry 14 years later. That company later changed its name to PACCAR, and is now responsible for making many of the engines that drive Peterbilt trucks. Big rigs have a green future, and Peterbilt is among many manufacturers that are turning to sustainable engine technology. However, its fleet today still relies heavily on diesel fuel. Diesel is popular among commercial freight haulers because diesel is more durable compared to gas engines.

Along with Peterbilt, PACCAR owns the Kenworth and DAF brands, and makes engines for a wide range of commercial trucks. The medium-duty PX-7 has a displacement of 6.7 liters, produces between 200 and 360 horsepower, and pushes out 800 pound-feet of torque. The PX-7 is available in the Peterbilt 348, which can also be outfitted with the PACCAR PX-9. This 8.9-liter powerhouse puts out between 260 and 450 horsepower and up to 1,250 pound-feet of torque. Moving up in the PACCAR line takes us to the MX-11, which is used in Peterbilt model 567 and 579 trucks. This 10.8-liter engine can put out as much as 430 horsepower and 1,650 pound-feet of torque.