How Durable Are Diesels Compared To Gas Engines?

When choosing between a gasoline or diesel engine, one critical question to ask is about durability. You may have associated diesel engines with platforms that need a lot of power and gasoline with speed. Rightfully so — because diesel engines have more torque while gasoline leans more toward horsepower. As you may have already guessed, the engine that produces more torque is built to be more durable.

Diesel engines may be designed with stronger components, but there are other reasons why a diesel engine will outlast a gas-powered one. Some stem from the nature of diesel versus the nature of gasoline and the inherent peak RPM differences between these two power plants. If the initial cost wasn't an issue and you want an engine that would last as long as possible, you might be better off going for a diesel as long as it's not overkill for your demands.

We'll be breaking down in more detail why there's a difference in the durability of the engines. Most of it comes down to two words: "compression ratio." Once you understand why it's important, we'll explain how diesel as a fuel and RPM play a role.