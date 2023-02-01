Volvo's New Truck Proves It Has What It Takes To Give The Tesla Semi A Run For Its Money

As of now, the Tesla Semi has stolen the spotlight when it comes to EV semi-trucks. Despite all the controversy with Tesla's habit of being not exactly forthcoming with vehicle capability, the Tesla Semi has proven that it's at least capable of doing what Tesla says it can do.

It can haul well over the maximum allowable load for tractor trailers, the interior amenities are spartan, but its more than enough for single-day hauls. Plus, 500 miles of EV range isn't anything to sneeze at. If (and that's a huge "if") Tesla can figure out how to confidently fight its seemingly eternal battle with getting vehicles out on time, the Tesla Semi could be a game changer.

Competition is brewing in the world of EV big rigs. Volvo has its own EV semi truck for European markets — the Volvo FH cabover — and it just broke an early EV semi record.