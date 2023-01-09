Does The Tesla Semi Have A Sleeper Cabin Or Passenger Seat?

When hauling freight across the country, a semi-tractor trailer's cab has to act as a home away from home for the driver. According to Freightliner, one of the largest manufacturers of semi-trucks, a long-haul trucker can spend a hundred hours in the cab a week. Semi-truck interiors have to cater to the driver's needs, keeping them safe, alert, well-rested, and ready for the next day of driving. Sleeper cab trucks, as the name entails, allow the driver to sleep in the truck and not have to worry about lodging throughout a trip.

Modern sleeper cabs from truck makers like Freightliner, Peterbilt, and Kenworth are all packed to the gills with conveniences like refrigerators, microwaves, TVs, and closets to ensure the driver is as comfortable as possible. With the new Tesla Semi delivered in December 2022, it's worth looking at the EV semi's interior and seeing if it's up to the task for the long haul.