How Much Range A Tesla Semi Really Has

Tesla finally delivered its first two truck cabs to PepsiCo on Dec. 1. It has since added another 36 to its fleet, with 15 running routes in Modesto, California, and another 21 in the Sacramento area (via CNN). PepsiCo bought those trucks "outright," along with an additional 100 ordered and expected to hit the streets in early 2023.

PepsiCo is the first big corporation to go all in with Tesla. Still, even with third-quarter revenue of $21.97 billion that beat Wall Street expectations (via CNBC), the mega-corp needed a California state grant totaling $15.4 million, plus a federal subsidy of $40,000 for each vehicle, to help "offset part of the costs." United Parcel Service (UPS) and wholesale restaurant food distributor Sysco also have Tesla Semis on order (via CNBC).

Still, the keywords are "part of" the cost, meaning all those millions it received still didn't cover the entire cost. These rigs aren't cheap. Initially, the Semi had a list price of $180,000 (via Forbes), but that was a very long time ago. Tesla has never updated the pricing, and PepsiCo has remained silent (via CNBC). Non-disclosure agreements can be pesky.

For years Tesla has touted that its fully loaded Semi (with a combined weight of 82,000 pounds) would get an estimated range of some 500 miles on a full charge. Now that we have real-world Semi's out on real-world roads making real-world deliveries, we're starting to get some real-world insights to compare against all that PR spin.