Tesla Set To Deliver The First Semi To Pepsi

In 2017, Elon Musk showed us what the Tesla Semi would look like for the first time. Musk promised that the battery would cover up to 500 miles while hauling a maximum weight of 80,000 pounds. Tesla would also build mega charger stations that would make it possible to charge the Tesla Semi for thirty minutes to add a range of 400 miles on the battery. The Tesla Semi was supposed to be manufactured in 2019, but that never happened.

Tesla blamed the production delay on supply chain issues and battery constraints. Tesla also had to expand its Nevada Gigafactory before working on the Tesla Semi. Since it became operational, the Nevada Gigafactory has assembled over 1 million battery packs (via Inside EVs). However, not a single Tesla Semi has yet to be dispatched from its production facility in Nevada delivered to a customer. Well, today is the D-day that Tesla Semi will drive out of the factory.