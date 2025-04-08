2025 Ford Maverick First Drive: Hybrid Has Price Appeal, But Lobo Steals The Show

The Ford Maverick is one of the smallest trucks in America, but for 2025, it gets some big updates, broadening its already substantial appeal. Don't worry, it hasn't gotten any bigger — it still has scant dimensions and a relatively small price tag to match — but there's more performance, more tech, and updated styling all around.

One of the most significant updates for the 2025 Maverick is the addition of optional all-wheel drive for the hybrid-powered model. Previously available only on EcoBoost models, all-wheel drive is now available with both of the Maverick's available powertrains.

Travis Langness/SlashGear

Meanwhile, all-new Lobo trim has been added to the Maverick lineup, spicing things up with a focus on performance and style. The Lobo isn't the only looker in the group either: every Maverick gets updated styling via new headlights, a new grille, and new interior colors. A big new touchscreen is now standard on all Maverick models too, along with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. To test out the new Maverick and all its updated features, Ford invited me out to San Diego for a few days – and I happily obliged. I got behind the wheel of the updated XLT hybrid model and the new Lobo trim in some pretty demanding scenarios and I left seriously impressed.

