12 Car Brands Likely To Become More Expensive In The US (After Tariffs)

Since taking office, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on many of America's biggest trading partners, and he now appears to be following through with those threats. As of this writing, these tariffs are still changing as Trump reacts to threats and countermeasures taken by other countries and imposes new tariffs on a frequent basis. Given that rapidly changing nature, it's impossible to predict the impact on the automotive industry with any certainty, but some brands are likely to fare worse than others.

Although some manufacturers may initially absorb the impact of tariffs to prevent price spikes, it's likely that if the tariffs remain in place, they'll have to pass the added cost onto customers eventually. Among the most affected will be manufacturers who conduct final assembly of their most popular cars in a country already targeted by tariffs, such as Canada, Mexico, or China.

Each of the manufacturers below produce more than one U.S. market model in the affected countries, and so are set to be affected by the ongoing trade war. It should be noted that, for now, none have confirmed that price rises for American consumers will be coming in the immediate future. This is also not an exhaustive list of every manufacturer that imports multiple models, and given the ever-changing nature of the government's tariffs, many of these manufacturers may be able to enact mitigation plans to avoid having to push prices up.

