2025 Polestar 4 First Drive: Can A Rear Window (Or Lack Thereof) Entirely Ruin A Car?

Polestar decided to offer the 4 in two specs, either Long Range Single Motor or Long Range Dual Motor. The former uses one 200-kilowatt motor between the rear wheels to produce 272 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque, with a range target of 300 miles—the latter essentially doubles up with another 200-kilowatt motor at the front, good for 544 horsepower and 506 lb-ft of torque. Range drops to 270 miles for the Dual Motor, but a 0-60 sprint also drops from 6.9 seconds to 3.7 seconds, while base pricing jumps from $54,900 to $62,900.

Michael Teo Van Runkle/SlashGear

Versus the 3, which comes only in all-wheel drive starting at $73,400 for the Long Range Dual Motor or $79,400 when equipped with the Performance Pack, the Long Range Dual Motor 4 boasts more horsepower but less torque. Overall height also drops 3.7 inches lower, and the design undoubtedly leans into a more muscular and athletic aesthetic than the more traditional proportions of the 3. The added power and improved aero also contribute to better acceleration stats, despite the 3's use of a torque vectoring and a disconnecting clutch for the rear motor.

But the sporty styling largely depends on the deleted rear window, which I wanted to check out in person to fully comprehend how this surprising decision actually survived through the R7D process to reach production after the 4's first-look debut back in fall of 2023.