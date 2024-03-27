Polestar 4 Pricing Revealed, And Porsche's Electric Macan Has Some Serious Competition

Polestar is finally bringing its second SUV to the U.S. market following its European arrival, while also lifting the mystery of its sticker price at the New York International Auto Show. The Long Range single motor trim of the Polestar 4 starts at $54,000 — sans a destination fee of $1,400 for the U.S. market.

Adding a Pilot pack takes the market value to $56,400, while the Plus pack will inflate the bill to $60,400. Touting a range of 300 miles each, all Long Range single motor configurations come equipped with a 102 kWh battery and deliver 0-60 mph acceleration figures of 7.4 seconds, while mustering 272 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of net torque.

If you're looking for more power, the dual-motor options will deliver just that, taking the performance figures to 544 horsepower and 506 pound-feet of torque, while trimming the acceleration to just 3.8 seconds for going from still to 60 miles per hour. Another benefit of the dual-motor Polestar 4 is that all four variants come in an all-wheel drive configuration, and the starting price is set at $62,900 with the Pilot pack, which is slightly ahead of the single-motor version with the Plus pack add-on.

Adding the Pilot and Pro pack hikes the price to $64,900, while the combination of Pilot and Plus packs takes the final asking price to $68,400. For the Performance pack option, which Polestar says offers benefits such as "specialized handling and power upgrades," interested buyers will have to part ways with $72,900.