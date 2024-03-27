Polestar 4 Pricing Revealed, And Porsche's Electric Macan Has Some Serious Competition
Polestar is finally bringing its second SUV to the U.S. market following its European arrival, while also lifting the mystery of its sticker price at the New York International Auto Show. The Long Range single motor trim of the Polestar 4 starts at $54,000 — sans a destination fee of $1,400 for the U.S. market.
Adding a Pilot pack takes the market value to $56,400, while the Plus pack will inflate the bill to $60,400. Touting a range of 300 miles each, all Long Range single motor configurations come equipped with a 102 kWh battery and deliver 0-60 mph acceleration figures of 7.4 seconds, while mustering 272 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of net torque.
If you're looking for more power, the dual-motor options will deliver just that, taking the performance figures to 544 horsepower and 506 pound-feet of torque, while trimming the acceleration to just 3.8 seconds for going from still to 60 miles per hour. Another benefit of the dual-motor Polestar 4 is that all four variants come in an all-wheel drive configuration, and the starting price is set at $62,900 with the Pilot pack, which is slightly ahead of the single-motor version with the Plus pack add-on.
Adding the Pilot and Pro pack hikes the price to $64,900, while the combination of Pilot and Plus packs takes the final asking price to $68,400. For the Performance pack option, which Polestar says offers benefits such as "specialized handling and power upgrades," interested buyers will have to part ways with $72,900.
A fine electric SUV
The asking price of the Polestar 4 is a tad surprising in a wallet-friendly fashion. With the dual-motor variant of Polestar's electric SUV, you get 270 miles worth of range and a net output of 544 horsepower — putting it ahead of the 2025 Q6 e-tron Quattro at acceleration as well as raw performance, but at a noticeably lower hit on the bank account. The Polestar ride is also ahead of the Porsche Macan 4 at the two aforementioned metrics, and still undercuts it because the Porsche is asking $78,800 for entry.
The Porsche Macan Turbo races ahead with a raw 630 horsepower output and 0-60 mph acceleration time of 4.1 seconds, but it also starts fairly higher at $105,300. Of course, the likes of Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Kia EV6 undercut the Polestar 4, but in return, you get a package that's undoubtedly more stylish, offers a fairly impressive tech stack, alluring performance claims, and the bragging rights of moving around in a car without a rear window.
Other perks include an 8-way electrical driver seat, an electrochromic glass sunroof, the ability to use a smartphone for lock and engine controls, support for 200 kW DC fast charging, a dedicated animal mode, 5G connectivity, and built-in Google software (Maps, Assistant, and Play Store). Apple CarPlay support is also part of the package, alongside adaptive cruise control and a 12-speaker audio kit.