9 Well-Known Cars Being Made In Canada In 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump's time in office has seen his government enact a series of sweeping legislation changes, including the introduction of tariffs with some of the country's closest trading partners. Trump has frequently changed his mind on when and where to implement tariffs, and as of this writing, has agreed to give automakers who import their vehicles from Mexico and Canada a one-month exemption to his planned 25% tariff. However, significant uncertainty remains around what will happen after that period, and that has led buyers to pay closer attention to where the cars they are considering are manufactured.

Advertisement

It seems that the fragile truce between Trump and the carmakers should ensure that buyers won't pay any extra for their cars in the immediate future. However, that may change in the coming months if the tariffs are enacted and automakers opt to pass the increased costs on to the consumer. Whether you're in the process of hunting for a new car or planning to buy one in the near future, it's worth being aware of which popular cars are made in Canada and are therefore potentially affected by the new tariffs.