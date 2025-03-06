9 Well-Known Cars Being Made In Canada In 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump's time in office has seen his government enact a series of sweeping legislation changes, including the introduction of tariffs with some of the country's closest trading partners. Trump has frequently changed his mind on when and where to implement tariffs, and as of this writing, has agreed to give automakers who import their vehicles from Mexico and Canada a one-month exemption to his planned 25% tariff. However, significant uncertainty remains around what will happen after that period, and that has led buyers to pay closer attention to where the cars they are considering are manufactured.
It seems that the fragile truce between Trump and the carmakers should ensure that buyers won't pay any extra for their cars in the immediate future. However, that may change in the coming months if the tariffs are enacted and automakers opt to pass the increased costs on to the consumer. Whether you're in the process of hunting for a new car or planning to buy one in the near future, it's worth being aware of which popular cars are made in Canada and are therefore potentially affected by the new tariffs.
Toyota RAV4
Toyota's affordable family crossover was the best selling car in the U.S. in 2024, edging ahead of the Tesla Model Y and Honda CR-V. The Japanese automaker reportedly sold 475,193 examples across the year, roughly a 9% increase from 2023's figures.
The RAV4 is not produced in the U.S., and has instead been built in Canada since 2009. Two facilities currently produce the model, with one of those being TMMC West, located in Woodstock, Ontario. The plant produces both non-hybrid and hybrid models, and according to Toyota, it churns out around 350,000 examples of the car annually.
In 2019, Toyota also began production of the RAV4 at TMMC North, its manufacturing facility in Cambridge, Ontario. The plant had formerly built the Corolla, but in 2019, Corolla production was switched to Toyota's assembly plant in Blue Springs, Mississippi. Other Toyota models built in the U.S. include the Highlander, Grand Highlander, and Sienna, all of which are manufactured at Toyota's facility in Indiana.
Chrysler Pacifica
Stellantis has three manufacturing facilities in Canada, although only one of them is currently producing vehicles. That facility is the Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, and it's responsible for the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, among other models. Despite the declining popularity of minivans overall, the Pacifica remains a popular choice with American buyers, with 59,273 examples reportedly being sold in the U.S. in 2024.
SlashGear spent a week with the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid in 2024, and came away mostly impressed with its upscale upholstery, cavernous interior, and plentiful tech. However, we had reservations about the high price of the electrified variant compared to the gas-powered Pacifica, and found the minivan's reliability to be a serious issue, with our test vehicle leaving our care on the back of a recovery truck having broken down in a parking lot.
Chrysler does not currently assemble any vehicles in the U.S., despite its all-American heritage. The brand has plans to release a wider range of models over the coming years, including an SUV and a sedan, but details of where those new models might be built remain scant for now.
Honda Civic Sedan
Honda has sold over 15 million examples of the Civic in North America since it was introduced back in 1973, with almost 12 million of those being produced in North America. More than half of that North American production took place in Canada, with the brand's plant in Alliston, Ontario producing both gas and hybrid versions of the Civic Sedan. Only the sedan is built in Canada, with the Civic Hatchback being built in the U.S., in Greensburg, Indiana.
Honda recently expanded its Canadian Civic production, with the first Civic Sedan Hybrid rolling off the production line in Ontario in June 2024. That expansion was the result of a $1.38 billion CAD investment into the facility, which saw both its production lines retooled to produce the new electrified car. While assembly of the car takes place in Canada, the engine and the electric power unit for the Civic Hybrid are manufactured at the Honda Transmission Plant and Anna Engine Plant, both in Ohio.
Lexus RX
Lexus had a great year in 2024, recording its highest ever sales figures in the U.S. and boosting deliveries of its electrified vehicles by over 34%. Sales of its RX crossover were up 4% over the previous year, with 118,636 examples sold.
American-market RX models are made in Toyota's TMMC South plant in Cambridge, Ontario, which has been producing various Toyota and Lexus models since 1988. It manufactured its first Lexus model in 2000, being the first plant outside Japan to do so, and today its production includes both non-hybrid and hybrid versions of the RX.
The Lexus RX 350, RX 350h, and RX 500h models are all manufactured in Canada. Lexus does not make any variants of the RX in the U.S., but it does produce its TX and ES models at Toyota's plants in Indiana and Kentucky, respectively. The majority of its other models, including its flagship LS and LX models, are still built in Japan.
Chevrolet Silverado
The Chevrolet Silverado is the second best selling truck in America, behind only the Ford F-Series. According to CarFigures data, 560,265 examples were sold in 2024. The Silverado is manufactured in a range of locations across North America, with different plants building different variants of the truck. GM's Oshawa Assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario is the only Canadian plant to build the truck, and it can produce both light-duty and heavy-duty variants.
The Oshawa plant has been building Silverado trucks since November 2021, having previously built the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS until production of both models was discontinued in 2019. The plant was temporarily shuttered before being reopened as a dedicated truck-building facility thanks to significant investment from GM.
Alongside its Canadian facility, GM also builds the Silverado at its Flint, Michigan assembly plant, its Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Indiana, and at its Silao Assembly plant in central Mexico. The Silverado EV, which began production in 2024, is made at GM's dedicated EV plant, the Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan.
Honda CR-V
Alongside the Civic Sedan, Honda also builds its CR-V crossover in Canada, at its plant in Alliston, Ontario. The Ontario plant is the lead global plant for the CR-V, although production of the vehicle also takes place in two U.S. Honda plants — the Indiana Auto Plant in Greensburg, Indiana, and the East Liberty Auto Plant in Ohio. The CR-V is a vital model for Honda and is highly popular with buyers, with CarFigures reporting that Honda sold 363,388 examples of the CR-V in the U.S. in 2024.
When we reviewed the CR-V at the launch of the current generation in 2023, we gave the car a nearly perfect score, praising its competitive pricing, family-friendly practicality, and competitive efficiency. However, we found Honda's official efficiency figures to be a little optimistic, even if our real-world testing still delivered mpg figures that put the CR-V towards the top of its class. Like most popular crossovers, the CR-V isn't particularly exciting to drive, nor is its styling particularly memorable, but evidently that isn't a dealbreaker for buyers.
Chrysler Voyager
After a few years of being only available to fleet buyers, the Chrysler Voyager has returned to dealerships for the 2025 model year. It slots in below the Pacifica as the brand's more affordable minivan option, and is styled like the previous-generation Pacifica but adds up-to-date infotainment systems and safety tech. It shares both a platform and an engine with the current Pacifica, although the Voyager does not offer a hybrid powertrain.
Stellantis manufactures the Voyager alongside the Pacifica at its Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario. The model is also sold domestically in Canada, where it's called the Grand Caravan. Before going fleet-only in 2022, the Voyager was previously introduced for the 2020 model year. It marked the return of the nameplate to U.S. dealerships after 17 years away.
Chrysler reportedly plans to launch a new generation of the Pacifica in 2026, and it's likely that a budget-oriented option will also be launched. It's not yet been confirmed whether the cheaper version will retain the Voyager name.
Lexus NX
Alongside the larger RX, the Lexus NX is also built in Canada. Production takes place at Toyota's TMMC North plant in Cambridge, Ontario, alongside the Toyota RAV4. The NX is smaller and less expensive than the RX, and in top-spec form, it offers more engaging driving dynamics than its larger sibling. However, we found it to still lack behind the best in its segment for driver enjoyment. It's also not the most competitively priced car in its class, despite being cheaper than the RX.
Still, the usual Lexus characteristics are all present and correct. It's still economical, practical, and comfortable even over longer journeys. That combination has already won over plenty of buyers, with CarFigures reporting that Lexus sold 74,488 examples of the NX in 2024. Not all of those cars came from the Canadian factory, as Lexus also builds some of its U.S. market cars at its assembly facilities in Tahara, Japan and Kyushu, Japan.
Dodge Charger
After controversially retiring the previous gas-powered Charger and launching the Dodge Charger Daytona EV in its place, Stellantis is betting that buyers will be won over by the instant torque afforded by battery power. It seems that bet isn't fully paying off, with the automaker hastily pushing forward the production date of its upcoming gas-powered Charger models in a bid to revert flagging sales figures in Dodge dealerships. A January 2025 press release confirmed that gas-powered Charger models are set to arrive in dealerships by the summer.
The current electric Dodge Charger is built at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant in Windsor, Ontario, and the upcoming gas-powered Charger is also planned to be manufactured on the same production line. The idea was that Stellantis could easily accommodate varying levels of demand from buyers between electric and gas-powered versions of the Charger, although it's safe to assume that the automaker probably didn't anticipate the added level of uncertainty posed by the looming cross-border tariffs.
Ford's manufacturing facilities in Canada
Although Ford doesn't currently make any vehicles in Canada, it has plans to restart production soon. The automaker has invested heavily in its Oakville Assembly Complex in Oakville, Ontario, and aims to begin production of Super Duty trucks in 2026. It has also expanded its Windsor Engine Plant and Essex Engine Plant, both in Windsor, Ontario, to meet the expected demand. The engine plants will produce gas and diesel V8 engines both for the upcoming Oakville plant and for Ford's U.S. F-Series plant in Louisville, Kentucky.
As of this writing, it remains to be seen if the latest political developments will affect those plans, but Ford has already sunk a significant sum into expanding its Canadian production facilities. The Oakville Assembly Plant alone has reportedly been subject to $3 billion of investment. For now, Ford has committed to continuing its investment in Canada, with the automaker having built cars in the country for over 120 years.