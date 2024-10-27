2024 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Review: I Liked It (Even Though It Broke Down)

Minivans used to be the kings of the family car segment. In the late 1980s and 1990s, you couldn't walk even a few feet without bumping into a Plymouth Voyager, Toyota Previa, or Ford Aerostar. Fast forward to 2024, and crossovers and SUVs have become the dominant life form. Now, there are only four minivans offered for sale in North America: the stalwarts Honda's Odyssey and Toyota's Sienna, and two relatively new models, the Kia Carnival and Chrysler Pacifica.

Minivans are sometimes derided among both suburban dads and hardcore "car guys" who don't want to put off the impression that they've "given up." I do not belong to either demographic and I quite like minivans. So, when tasked with reviewing a 2024 Chrysler Pacifica, I was pretty excited. My family had a number of Chrysler minivans growing up, and one of my first forays into the automotive review world was a review of a friend's Honda Odyssey (sadly that review has disappeared into the aether).