The Ford F-150 Lost Its Title As Best-Selling US Vehicle — Here's What Took Its Place
While the automotive industry is a battleground of vehicle brands continually vying for an increase in the market share, the Ford F-Series has been an overachiever to say the least. First launched all the way back in 1948, the F-Series line of Ford pickups have not only been an increasingly popular choice among consumers but have utterly stomped the truck competition in unit sales for decades, including 2024. F-Series first took the lead over rival truck models in 1977, with 818,580 units sold that year. Unbelievably, F-Series took the title of best-selling vehicle in 1982 and kept its dominance for a consecutive 42 years.
In 2024, despite standout features on the Ford F-150 that every buyer should know about, a sales dip resulted in only 460,915 units sold. However, quietly gaining on the truck for some time was an unassuming but potent competitor, the Toyota RAV4, whose sales increased 9% for a total of 475,193 units sold, taking the crown as the best-selling vehicle. We got an opportunity to test out the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, and while it may not have the "wow" factor of some other options, its functional design and affordable price make it widely appealing.
The rise of the crossover
When looking at the list of the top 10 highest sold vehicles in 2024, something interesting becomes apparent. Not only does the RAV4 crossover take the top spot, but the Honda CR-V takes third followed up by the Tesla Model Y EV crossover. In fact, there are a total of four crossovers that made the top 10, more than any other genre including trucks. In case you're unfamiliar, here's what a crossover is, and how it's different from an SUV.
This isn't a recent phenomenon, however; crossovers have been steadily gaining ground for the last few decades. According to Consumer Reports, crossovers in 2000 comprised less than 4% of the market and by 2018 represented around 40%. By 2023, the numbers had jumped again, with crossovers making up 45% of automotive sales.
While the 2024 Toyota RAV4 offers plenty of features worth being excited about, there are some other possible reasons crossovers are overtaking trucks in popularity. A Cox Automotive senior economist Charlie Chesbrough spoke with the Detroit Free Press about 2024 automotive sales data stating that "affordability is really what's in the forefront of what consumers are looking for."
Comparing the F-150 XL with the RAV4 LE
When you compare the base Ford F-150 XL with regular cab against the RAV4 in terms of cost and value, a disparity emerges. While the F-Series is a great truck, it starts at a price of $37,065, only offers space for three and gets an estimated 25-miles per gallon highway. However, the RAV4 starts at only $28,850, offers space for up to five passengers, nearly 70-cubic feet of cargo area, and better fuel economy with an estimated 35-miles per gallon highway. Unfortunately, pickup trucks have transformed into some of the costliest vehicles you can purchase today. You wouldn't believe the price tag on some of the most luxurious pickup trucks in 2024.
Additionally, many drivers have come to appreciate the crossovers more car-like ride and smaller body that provides enhanced maneuverability. For example, while traveling through the city, you'll likely navigate traffic congestion, cramped parking lots, and perhaps narrow downtown streets. Would you rather take the family in the Ford, at 95.7-inches wide (including mirrors) and 228.1-inches long (8-foot bed) or the RAV4, which is almost 23-inches narrower at 73-inches wide and over 47-inches shorter at only 180.9-inches long?