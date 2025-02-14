The Ford F-150 Lost Its Title As Best-Selling US Vehicle — Here's What Took Its Place

While the automotive industry is a battleground of vehicle brands continually vying for an increase in the market share, the Ford F-Series has been an overachiever to say the least. First launched all the way back in 1948, the F-Series line of Ford pickups have not only been an increasingly popular choice among consumers but have utterly stomped the truck competition in unit sales for decades, including 2024. F-Series first took the lead over rival truck models in 1977, with 818,580 units sold that year. Unbelievably, F-Series took the title of best-selling vehicle in 1982 and kept its dominance for a consecutive 42 years.

In 2024, despite standout features on the Ford F-150 that every buyer should know about, a sales dip resulted in only 460,915 units sold. However, quietly gaining on the truck for some time was an unassuming but potent competitor, the Toyota RAV4, whose sales increased 9% for a total of 475,193 units sold, taking the crown as the best-selling vehicle. We got an opportunity to test out the 2024 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE, and while it may not have the "wow" factor of some other options, its functional design and affordable price make it widely appealing.