5 Of The Most Luxurious Pickup Trucks In 2024
Pickup trucks haven't always been the big, lavish machines they are today. For much of history, trucks were designed with reliability and utility in mind and not much else. They were meant as utility items rather than plush passenger vehicles, and many truck owners wouldn't think twice about getting a bit muddy. Trucks certainly weren't the top choice if you wanted something to engulf you in comfort or soothe you as you floated down a broken road. With modern trucks, however, we demand more.
Trucks that double as daily drivers need comfortable seats, so why not heat and ventilate the seats while you're at it? Maybe add a massaging function? And if we're using our trucks on long family road trips, a high-quality sound system for those road-trip tunes couldn't hurt. What about that quilted leather and massive touchscreen to really spruce up the cabin? We definitely can't forget those. So, which trucks have taken it the furthest? Which pickups have elevated the luxury game and made truck life ritzier than ever?
Ford F-150 Platinum
The F-150 is one of the most popular vehicles in America and Ford's best-selling vehicle of all time. It's capable, comfortable, and available in all sorts of different configurations. One of the most lavishly equipped F-150's is the F-150 Platinum. Sure, the Raptor is more expensive and more off-road capable, but if you want a long list of premium equipment, the Platinum trim is where you'll find it.
Standard equipment on the F-150 Platinum includes Ford's Pro Power Onboard charging system (which offers 2.4 kilowatts of power for the job site), plush leather seating surfaces, and a 14-speaker B&O sound system. Power deployable running boards, a 360-degree camera, heated front and rear seats, and a fold-flat center console workstation are also included.
There are lots of upgrades available, too, including Ford's BlueCruise hands-free driving system, an upgraded 7.2 kW Pro Power Onboard system for added capability, a head-up driver display, and a twin-panel moonroof. Ford's available Platinum Plus package even adds items like ventilated front seats, quilted leather upholstery, and a leather-wrapped instrument panel. If there's a luxury option you're looking for, the F-150's likely got it.
Rivian R1T
On the outside, the Rivian R1T is sleek, elegant, and understated. While the vertical headlights may be a bit polarizing, the outward design of the R1T is classy and modern without being garish or gaudy. To tick all the pickup-truck boxes, the R1T has all the typical pickup-truck proportions — and it is quite excellent off-road — but it also has rounded edges and clean body lines, which give it an upscale attitude right out of the box.
Inside the Rivian R1T, there are plenty of high-quality materials throughout the cabin. A massive 16-in screen dominates the dashboard, handling tasks like navigation and media with impressive graphics and quick responses. The rest of the dashboard is lined with wood paneling and attractive brightwork, giving the R1T's interior a look that's not quite minimalist. Instead of spartan, it feels restrained and well thought out. Creature comforts like heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic glass roof, and vegan leather upholstery are all standard — even on the base two-motor version of the R1T — so there's no need to upgrade to the top trim for a luxury fit and finish.
Ram 1500 Tungsten
The Ram 1500 is one of the leaders in the full-size truck market thanks to its impressive capability, comfortable ride, and plush seats. At the top of the trim-level ladder for the new Ram 1500 is the new Tungsten trim, which is part of the overhauled, luxurious 2025 Ram 1500 lineup and uses all sorts of high-quality materials like dual-textured metal, premium leather upholstery, and a suede-wrapped headliner. It includes features like a power tailgate, massaging front seats, and a 23-speaker Klipsch stereo.
The Ram 1500 Tungsten isn't just made of fancy materials — it also has all sorts of modern tech features that class things up, like a 14.25-in center touchscreen and a 10.25-in screen for front-seat passengers. A screen exclusively for the front-seat passenger isn't new to cars in general, but it's certainly new in a pickup. And as if that weren't enough information square footage, there's an available 10-inch head-up display and a 12.3-in digital driver display.
Toyota Tundra Capstone
The statement-making Toyota Tundra received a complete redesign in 2022, taking it from an also-ran position in the full-size truck segment to one of the top luxury pickups available. The Capstone is the most well-equipped version of the Tundra, with all sorts of impressive materials, features and tech as standard.
Luxury standards like big chrome 22-in wheels and chrome exterior accents are there, much like you'd expect. However, impressive interior features like Walnut open-pore wood and a panoramic moonroof are standard, too. The Capstone is also the only Tundra to feature acoustic glass, ensuring outside noise is minimal on this premium trim. An available load-leveling air suspension controls, power running boards, and a power rear bed step make the Tundra easier to use as a work truck without sacrificing luxury. An available 360-degree camera will help you ensure there aren't any fresh scratches on your new truck, at least for a while.
GMC Sierra 1500
The GMC Sierra 1500 is essentially a more luxurious version of the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, so naturally, we expect some high-quality fit and finish — and the Sierra doesn't disappoint. The top trim level for the Sierra 1500 is the Denali Ultimate, which comes with just about every option the Sierra offers. Super Cruise, GMC's hands-free driver assist system, is standard on the Denali Ultimate trim, and it can be used while towing a trailer, which is certainly an added benefit if you're trying to minimize fatigue on long road trips.
Power side steps, adaptive suspension and GMC's ingenious MultiPro Tailgate are all standard, giving the Sierra a fair bit of upscale equipment before you even step inside. As you probably expect at this point in our list of luxurious trucks, the inside is full of excellent materials like open-pore wood trim, a microsuede headliner, front massaging seats, and a leather-trimmed instrument panel. The Sierra Denali Ultimate also includes modern tech touches like a massive 15-in head-up display and an easy-to-use 13.4-in center touchscreen.