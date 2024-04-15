5 Of The Most Luxurious Pickup Trucks In 2024

Pickup trucks haven't always been the big, lavish machines they are today. For much of history, trucks were designed with reliability and utility in mind and not much else. They were meant as utility items rather than plush passenger vehicles, and many truck owners wouldn't think twice about getting a bit muddy. Trucks certainly weren't the top choice if you wanted something to engulf you in comfort or soothe you as you floated down a broken road. With modern trucks, however, we demand more.

Trucks that double as daily drivers need comfortable seats, so why not heat and ventilate the seats while you're at it? Maybe add a massaging function? And if we're using our trucks on long family road trips, a high-quality sound system for those road-trip tunes couldn't hurt. What about that quilted leather and massive touchscreen to really spruce up the cabin? We definitely can't forget those. So, which trucks have taken it the furthest? Which pickups have elevated the luxury game and made truck life ritzier than ever?