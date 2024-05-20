2024 Toyota RAV4 Features Worth Being Excited About

The Toyota RAV4 is one of Toyota's sales successes in the U.S., with the compact SUV consistently making the top 10 cars in America by volume sold since 2015. However, the RAV4 isn't just a big winner because it's a cheap car. Many people choose Toyota's compact crossover SUV because of its versatility and the several features that get prospective buyers excited when they see the car.

The current Toyota RAV4, which is in its fifth iteration and is one of the best RAV4 generations, came out in 2019, meaning the car is approaching five years in the market. This means that Toyota might soon come out with the next-generation RAV4, especially if it sticks with the five- to seven-year lifecycle of this model.

Nevertheless, despite its age, the 2024 RAV4 is still an excellent choice if you need a larger vehicle that's comfortable on the street but could get you through a trail. So, if you're in the market for a new car and considering the Toyota RAV4, these are some features worth getting excited about if you pick this crossover SUV.