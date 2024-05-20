2024 Toyota RAV4 Features Worth Being Excited About
The Toyota RAV4 is one of Toyota's sales successes in the U.S., with the compact SUV consistently making the top 10 cars in America by volume sold since 2015. However, the RAV4 isn't just a big winner because it's a cheap car. Many people choose Toyota's compact crossover SUV because of its versatility and the several features that get prospective buyers excited when they see the car.
The current Toyota RAV4, which is in its fifth iteration and is one of the best RAV4 generations, came out in 2019, meaning the car is approaching five years in the market. This means that Toyota might soon come out with the next-generation RAV4, especially if it sticks with the five- to seven-year lifecycle of this model.
Nevertheless, despite its age, the 2024 RAV4 is still an excellent choice if you need a larger vehicle that's comfortable on the street but could get you through a trail. So, if you're in the market for a new car and considering the Toyota RAV4, these are some features worth getting excited about if you pick this crossover SUV.
Choice between gas, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid models
One of the best features any car model could give you is the power of choice, and the Toyota RAV4 delivers in this department. While Toyota doesn't currently offer a full EV version of this model, it does give you three other powertrain options — the gasoline-powered RAV4, the RAV4 Hybrid that provides the best balance between fuel efficiency and acquisition cost, and the plug-in hybrid RAV4 Prime.
These three powertrain options mean you can get the best car for your lifestyle and budget. For example, if you're sticking to a budget or don't like the idea of a large battery on your vehicle, the internal combustion RAV4 would work for you. But if you can afford a few extra dollars, we recommend going with the RAV4 Hybrid, especially as it's one of the most reliable Toyota Hybrids you can get.
Lastly, the PHEV RAV4 Prime is an excellent pick if money is no object, especially with its 42-mile all-electric range. Plus, if you take a long-distance trip, you can always fuel up at any gas station and don't have to go out of your way to find a fast charger to juice up your car.
Powered hands-free liftgate
Many might take a power liftgate for granted, but it's actually a boon for those who frequently transport cargo in their car. Whether you're loading up groceries, your kid's school bags, or your dog, a powered liftgate will make life much easier. That's because you don't have to exert effort to lift the rear door open — just press a button, and the car will open it for you.
However, only select RAV4 models have this function. The LE, Hybrid LE, and Hybrid Woodland Edition trims doesn't come with a power liftgate, while the XLE, Hybrid XLE, Adventure, and Hybrid SE trims only have it as an option. So, if you want to get it as standard, you need to go for the XLE Premium, Hybrid XLE Premium, TRD Off-Road, Hybrid XSE, Limited, or Hybrid Limited trim or get the more expensive RAV4 Prime models. But if you want even more functionality, choose the Limited or Hybrid Limited trim of the RAV4 or the XSE RAV4 Prime, and then get the Advanced Technology Package with options. This will give your power liftgate a hands-free option, allowing the car to open the liftgate just by swinging your foot under the rear bumper with the keys in your pocket.
That way, you don't have to free your hand and awkwardly press the unlock button to open the liftgate. This is crucial, especially if you're carrying a lot of stuff, like a week's worth of groceries, and you don't want to put your items on the pavement just to open the door.
Panoramic moonroof
Even if you already have a relatively big car like the RAV4, adding a panoramic moonroof will make it feel even more spacious and airy. That's why we recommend getting the Advanced Technology Package with options that feature the panoramic glass roof with front power tilt/slide moonroof.
This feature is an option in the XSE RAV4 Prime, Hybrid XSE, Limited, and Hybrid Limited trims. That means you have to start at $37,385, then you have to get the package that costs $3,665. This will bring the most affordable options to over $41,000, but if you can afford this amount, you won't regret going for this trim and options.
That's because the Hybrid XSE gives you sportier 18-inch black alloy wheels, a two-tone body color, and a larger 10.5-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. When you add the panoramic moon roof option, you also get a 360-degree overhead view camera, allowing you to see your car's surroundings and helping you prevent bumps, scratches, and minor fender benders.
Standard Toyota Safety Sense across all trims
Advanced driver-assistance systems are among the most important features on any car model today. This technology helps drivers avoid accidents by warning them of any oncoming danger and acting quickly if they do not respond in time. The Toyota RAV4 has a driver assistance system like this that helps keep you safe across all trims: Toyota Safety Sense 2.5.
Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 features a Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alerts with steering assistance, auto high beams, and road sign detection. If you get one of the higher-end trims, you also get blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert, helping you avoid accidents caused by your car's blind spots.
The adaptive cruise control feature will also make long-distance driving more convenient, as you can set a speed and target distance, and the RAV4 will follow it all the way. It's not yet at the level of Tesla's Autopilot, but it will help reduce fatigue and help keep you safe — as long as you remain focused on driving.
A trim level for every budget and lifestyle
The Toyota RAV4 lets you pick from three different engine options, but it also gives you a wide range of trims. The RAV4 LE starts at a relatively affordable $28,675. This no-frills model doesn't skimp on safety features, but you only get fabric seats and steel rims with plastic wheel covers. If you include delivery, processing, and handling costs, you only pay $30,025 for this reliable Toyota compact SUV.
On the other end of the spectrum, the RAV4 Prime XSE starts at $47,560. And if you spec it with all the available options, the price will jump to $52,295, including delivery, processing, and handling. All in all, the RAV4 comes in 15 different trims and price points, ensuring you can get one that will fit your budget.
Additionally, you can also choose an RAV4 trim based on your needs. If you simply need a comfortable city cruiser, stick with the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE. But if you have a more adventurous taste, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland Edition will perfectly suit your lifestyle.