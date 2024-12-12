2025 Dodge Charger Daytona First Drive: An Electric Muscle Car, For Better And For Worse

Everyone who harbored doubts about the newly-electric Dodge Charger Daytona probably did so for the wrong reasons. We know Dodge well, after all, and the company's steadfast commitment to Hellcats and Redeyes and gargantuan screaming superchargers amid this increasingly sterilized era of automotive design and development. Big and heavy? Yes, but the Chargers and Challengers (and Durangos!) all hark back to a prior period when fuel economy figures counted far less than the roar of exhaust and the squeal of tires.

More importantly for the electric Charger, known officially as the Charger Daytona, other EVs and hybrids from Stellantis left a lot on the table over the past few years. Even more heavy, with less range and power than the competition, these Frankensteins typically dredged up parts from Fiat, Chrysler, and who knows, maybe even Citroen. Not ideal, to say the least.

My own conversion therapy for appreciating modern Dodges came at Radford Racing School, where Hellcats reveal every little flaw in driving technique quite quickly. So on one hand, the fact that Dodge held a recent media launch program for the Charger Daytona EV at Radford made sense. Track time, road time, drag strip launches, and donuts on the skid pad—yes please, sign me up.

