2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Pricing Revealed: Here's What Electric Muscle Will Cost
Back in March, Dodge revealed the newest generation of the Dodge Charger, dubbing it the Dodge Charger Daytona. A throwback to Chargers of the past, this car does somewhat look like a futuristic version of a classic muscle car. The R/T two-door model has an electric drivetrain that generates 496 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque. There's also a Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack model that produces 627 pound-feet of torque and 630 horsepower. This version of the new Dodge Charger Daytona can reach 0-60 in 11.5 seconds.
Dodge also announced that it will make electric versions first, followed by gas-powered Chargers later on. This new Dodge Charger Daytona won't be particularly cheap, starting at $59,595 for the base R/T two-door model. The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, on the other hand, will set you back $73,190. In terms of timing, Stellantis said in a press release that these models are set to begin production in the second half of 2025.
The Dodge Charger Daytona has tons of personalizable options to choose from
There are a ton of different options you can select when buying your Charger that will help make the vehicle feel like your own. The "Plus Group" add-on will set you back $4,995 and includes LED headlights, a 16-inch gauge cluster, 20-inch wheels, and leather-ventilated seats on the Scat Pack models. The $1,095 "Blacktop R/T" package blacks out the badges and gives you a choice between two 20-inch wheels, depending on your tastes. The $2,495 "Sun & Sound" package gives you a glass roof and an 18-speaker Alpine sound system for good measure. Finally, the "Carbon & Suede" option available for the Scat Pack will get you carbon fiber and suede accents on the Scat Pack Charger for $2,995.
Some might argue that the car manufacturer is making a daring move by making the new Dodge Daytona Charger run on batteries. Its power specs are certainly impressive on paper, but time will tell if Dodge is able to convince its muscle car aficionados to switch to an EV.