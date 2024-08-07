2024 Dodge Charger Daytona EV Pricing Revealed: Here's What Electric Muscle Will Cost

Back in March, Dodge revealed the newest generation of the Dodge Charger, dubbing it the Dodge Charger Daytona. A throwback to Chargers of the past, this car does somewhat look like a futuristic version of a classic muscle car. The R/T two-door model has an electric drivetrain that generates 496 horsepower and 404 pound-feet of torque. There's also a Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack model that produces 627 pound-feet of torque and 630 horsepower. This version of the new Dodge Charger Daytona can reach 0-60 in 11.5 seconds.

Dodge also announced that it will make electric versions first, followed by gas-powered Chargers later on. This new Dodge Charger Daytona won't be particularly cheap, starting at $59,595 for the base R/T two-door model. The Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, on the other hand, will set you back $73,190. In terms of timing, Stellantis said in a press release that these models are set to begin production in the second half of 2025.