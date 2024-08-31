What Is Dodge's Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust And How Does It Work?

Famed Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson once noted about electric vehicles, "I never want to drive a car that hasn't got a nice sound coming out of the front or the back." Not only are EVs too quiet for V8 enthusiasts, but have proved to be dangerous for pedestrians who couldn't hear them. A study of traffic incidents in the U.K. found that pedestrians are twice as likely to get struck by an electric car than a gas powered one, per the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health. Fortunately, automakers have added noise equipment to EVs in the form of a sound file — now a regulatory requirement in Europe and the U.S.

With skepticism from fans of traditional combustion engines, Dodge knew its upcoming electric Charger Daytona — billed as "The World's Only Electric Muscle Car" —would have to deliver something special to win drivers over. After all, just after Dodge revealed the new Challenger, fans couldn't stop arguing. What if an EV sounded like it had a massive V8 under the hood?

The Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust is the American automaker's appeal to classic muscle car enthusiasts, including powerful audio components tied directly to driver input. Essentially, the automaker has developed a sound system that makes its EV audibly intimidating. In terms of actual performance, you'd be surprised how fast the new Dodge Charger Daytona is versus a Hellcat. With the Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust system, this new breed of muscle car might offer the full package, for those drivers still on the fence about performance EVs.

