Dodge SRT: The Rise And Fate Of A Performance Icon

Auto enthusiasts may note that there was no sign of the SRT in the heyday of the '60s and '70s when big block muscle cars ruled the roost. Floating in the great acronym ocean, one could find Chevrolet with Super Sport (SS), Rally Sport (RS), and Z/28, Ford with its Boss and GT (Grand Tourer) packages, Pontiac with Trans Am, and Mopar with R/T (Road/Track).

If you don't remember SRT from the muscle era, don't worry. It wasn't there. SRT stands for Street and Racing Technology, and it has been the official name of Chrysler's performance division since 2004, though its origins go back even further.

The SRT division brought us the Hellcat and Hellcat RedEye, some truly wild Dodge Vipers, and even a neat little Neon or two. It has garnered a reputation as deep and well-deserved as any muscle-era monster. With the age of the internal combustion engine (ICE) drawing to a close, what's next for the venerable performance division?

We've seen the acronym "SRT" on some of the most powerful vehicles of the modern era. Most of us have come to understand that the SRT marks something special, a car with a little extra to it, but there is more to the story.

Join us as we explore the history of Mopar's worst-kept secret, discover the ideas and operations behind its genesis, examine some of the fantastic automobiles it built, and imagine what the future may have in store for SRT.