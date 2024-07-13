What Does SRT Stand For On Dodges?

Automakers develop vehicles covering a wide variety of genres that cater to working professionals, families, and enthusiasts. Engineers are tasked with designing new models and updating existing ones, with compelling looks, features, and technology. Arguably the most exciting department of an auto manufacturer is their performance division, where engineers can break outside the typical constraints of sensible and conservative car design.

Performance divisions are common throughout the automotive industry. A few examples include Toyota's TRD (Toyota Racing Division) department, BMW's M-Series (Motorsports), and Ford's ST (Sports Technologies) models. One of the most notable performance divisions is Dodge SRT, which stands for Street and Racing Technology.

With a tagline "SRT: No Nonsense, All Muscle" you get an idea of what type of vehicle might display this moniker. The point of the Challenger SRT, Charger SRT, and Durango SRT is pure power — perhaps impractical, but loads of fun. Unfortunately, Dodge discontinued the Charger and Challenger in 2023, and the 2024 Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi Last Call Edition will be the final entry for the SUV.