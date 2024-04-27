Everything Pontiac Fans Should Know About The Last Generation GTO

The Pontiac GTO is fondly remembered for its monumental contribution to the classic muscle car era. Unsurprisingly, there are several cool facts you should know about the Pontiac GTO. While many automotive enthusiasts hold up the second-generation GTOs from 1968-1972 as the pinnacle of muscle car engineering, the final fifth generation infused some excitement into the model. The first GTO rolled off the factory line and onto dealer lots in 1964 and would go through four generations until production ceased in 1974 and the Pontiac GTO was discontinued.

Then there was a thirty-year gap in GTO history until GM president Bob Lutz brought it back in 2004 for a fifth-generation run. Sadly, according to Hemmings, 2004 would be its best sales year out of this last generation, as Pontiac sold 15,740 GTOs with diminishing numbers going forward. The GTO wasn't the only shining example of the automaker's engineering, as there are many examples of the cool-looking Pontiac models.

There are several interesting facts about the return of this muscle car, such as how it was actually an import from "Down Under" and rebranded. During its three-year jaunt, it featured two engines, the small block LS1 and the more powerful LS2 engine with the 2005 model. The resurrected GTO was a modern muscle car, but it wasn't without its issues, such as the strange continual power drain and inexplicably small trunk.