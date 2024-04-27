Everything Pontiac Fans Should Know About The Last Generation GTO
The Pontiac GTO is fondly remembered for its monumental contribution to the classic muscle car era. Unsurprisingly, there are several cool facts you should know about the Pontiac GTO. While many automotive enthusiasts hold up the second-generation GTOs from 1968-1972 as the pinnacle of muscle car engineering, the final fifth generation infused some excitement into the model. The first GTO rolled off the factory line and onto dealer lots in 1964 and would go through four generations until production ceased in 1974 and the Pontiac GTO was discontinued.
Then there was a thirty-year gap in GTO history until GM president Bob Lutz brought it back in 2004 for a fifth-generation run. Sadly, according to Hemmings, 2004 would be its best sales year out of this last generation, as Pontiac sold 15,740 GTOs with diminishing numbers going forward. The GTO wasn't the only shining example of the automaker's engineering, as there are many examples of the cool-looking Pontiac models.
There are several interesting facts about the return of this muscle car, such as how it was actually an import from "Down Under" and rebranded. During its three-year jaunt, it featured two engines, the small block LS1 and the more powerful LS2 engine with the 2005 model. The resurrected GTO was a modern muscle car, but it wasn't without its issues, such as the strange continual power drain and inexplicably small trunk.
Bob Lutz and the Holden Monaro
In Australia, car fans were eager for the return of the Holden Monaro in 2001. This sporty, two-door coupe was manufactured by the Aussie GM division and was produced until 2005. In fact, the "Land Down Under" experienced its own golden era for small block performance vehicles, and you won't believe some of the coolest Australian muscle cars ever built.
Back in the U.S., around the early 2000s, the public experienced renewed excitement for performance muscle cars, and GM automakers looked to quickly capitalize on the renewed popularity. Bob Lutz, former GM President, didn't initially have a suitable platform to bring the GTO back until he realized that the Holden Monaro could be rebranded a GTO stateside.
Following some hiccups with importing the Monaro into the U.S., the GTO was finally unveiled in 2004. Some adjustments were required to pass U.S. regulations, such as relocating the gas tank to the trunk for collision standards.
Available engines and a few weird quirks
The fifth generation GTO initially came equipped with an LS1 350ci V8 that was no slouch in terms of performance. The LS1 could generate a healthy 350 horsepower and 365-pound feet of torque, which enabled impressive figures like a 0-60 in just 5.3 seconds. In 2005, Pontiac put even more oomph under the hood by offering the LS2 engine. The LS2 is a bit larger at 6.0L and features a better compression ratio, among other benefits. The engine changes upped the ante from 350 to 400 horsepower and 365 to 400-pound feet of torque.
Owners of fifth-generation GTOs have noted some unusual problems that may or may not cause you grief. Oddly, a body control module in the GTO remains active even when the car is off. This active module continually draws a small amount of power while the vehicle sits unused. So, unless it's driven frequently, several owners discovered the battery dead when they started it after several weeks.
Another issue concerns the previously mentioned import adjustment that placed the fuel tank in the trunk to satisfy crash testing requirements. With the tank taking up nearly half of the trunk, you're limited in cargo space.