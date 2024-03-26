5 Of The Coolest Australian Muscle Cars Ever Built

Muscle cars may have been born in America, but the Big Three (Ford, General Motors, and Chrysler) all had car-making divisions worldwide ready to bang out unique road ragers to the locals, including in the land down under. Ford started making cars in Australia in 1925, and General Motors Australia was created in 1926.

The consensus is America's golden age of muscle cars started around the mid-1960s and lasted until the early '70s. Australia's was similar from 1967 to 1972. The global oil crisis hampered its muscle madness, but a "Supercar Scare" was also to blame.

In June 1972 a newspaper article touted the arrival of "supercars" that would go 160 mph on public streets. Local motor racing at the time had a homologation rule, which required cars used to race to have a street-spec version. Fear gripped the public with visions of hooligans ripping up roads.

Lawmakers felt pressured to assuage those fears and threatened to drop the ban hammer. Racing authorities tweaked the rule and allowed manufacturers to modify production-based cars for racing, so "supercars" never reached the roads, but street-focused rods did. Here are some of the best Australia had to offer.