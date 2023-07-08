Why Chevrolet's Chevette Was Doomed From The Start

Depending on who you ask, the Chevrolet Chevette was either an unmitigated disaster for not only General Motors and Chevy but the American car industry as a whole, or it was an uninspiring and misunderstood car that could have been executed better. Either way, the Chevette nameplate has not been associated with excellence in the same way as the Camaro or Corvette.

The Chevette started out on the wrong foot, essentially right out of the gate, as it was born into adversity. The United States was going through the now infamous oil crisis of the mid-1970s, and American cars were, for the most part, huge and inefficient compared to smaller Japanese cars that were slowly entering the market. This was just a few years before brands like Honda and Toyota completely dominated the American landscape.

Chevrolet came up with the Chevette, a car that wasn't as big as a cruise ship and didn't consume gasoline like it had a hole in the gas tank. The Chevette accomplished those two things, but whether or not the Chevette was a real competitor throughout its production cycle is a different question entirely.