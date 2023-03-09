What Really Happened To The Ford Falcon From Mad Max 2

"Mad Max 2" might be the film's official title, but everyone in the United States knows it as "The Road Warrior." It's the motion picture that made Mel Gibson an A-list celebrity who would go on to star in some of Hollywood's biggest action films, most notably the "Lethal Weapon" franchise.

The first time we see Gibson as Mad Max Rockatansky during the opening scenes of the first "Mad Max," he is standing next to his bright yellow, red, and blue striped Main Force Patrol V8 Pursuit car, apparently finishing up some kind of repair. Later, he's more or less bribed to remain on the police force with a bigger, badder, more souped-up version — the black Pursuit Special.

Creators George Miller and Byron Kennedy needed a car that matched the lead character's intensity and settled on the Ford Falcon XB GT. Ford only made this model in Australia, where the Highway Patrol used the XC version of the Falcon as patrol cars.

It had a 351 CID Cleveland V8 under the hood, with a clearly visible Weiand blower sticking above the hood. The funny thing about that supercharger, which got significant screen time, was that it was fake. It sat so far above the air cleaner (for looks) that they couldn't get it to work correctly. They added the chrome quad Zoomie headers, Concorde front end, and roof spoiler to give it some extra toughness.