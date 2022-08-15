The Most Iconic Movie Or TV Car Of All Time, According To 33% Of People

James Bond is no stranger to a fine automobile; he's driven everything from a moon buggy to a sports car that doubles as a submarine. Sadly, the actual, functional jetpack that appeared in "Thunderball" doesn't count, but the most iconic car in the series also cropped up during that movie. The spy could be spotted behind the wheel of one of the greatest British cars ever made, the Aston Martin DB5, fairly early on in the franchise's history. He was given a briefing where the vehicle's various gadgets were outlined during "Goldfinger," then let loose with it.

Under the very long hood was a 4.0-liter straight six engine capable of producing up to 282 horsepower that could accelerate the car from 0 to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds (via Car and Driver). Those may be numbers a modern Volkswagen Golf GTi would eat alive, but the DB5 was designed and built around 60 years ago — and what it lacks in speed, it certainly makes up for in style.

Of course, James Bond wasn't driving a standard DB5, and the optional extras included were a bit more impressive than leather seats and a trim package. The DB5 from "Goldfinger" included hidden machine guns, a bulletproof shield, rotating license plates, and an ejector seat that could send the unfortunate individual on the passenger side sky high at the push of a button. Although it made its debut in "Goldfinger," the classic car ended up making an appearance in more Bond movies than Roger Moore, who played the super spy seven times. You can spot the DB5 in "Goldfinger," "Thunderball," "Goldeneye," "Tomorrow Never Dies," "Casino Royale," "Spectre," "Skyfall," and "No Time to Die." Perhaps that's why the vehicle came in fifth place with 7.29% of the votes.